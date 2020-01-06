Syed Ali Gilani urges world to probe gross HR violations in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Sopore on their 27th anniversary, on Monday.

Syed Ali Gilani urged international human rights organizations to probe the massacres and other gross human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

Read More: Indian police arrest two youngsters in occupied Kashmir

Indian troops had killed over 60 innocent Kashmiris and set ablaze 400 structures including houses and shops on 6th January 1993 in Sopore town.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, Syed Ali Gilani asked international human rights watchdogs to stand up for the subjugated people of occupied Kashmir at a time when Narendra Modi led the regime is making every effort to change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, amid heavy snowfall in occupied Kashmir, the people of the Kashmir Valley and Muslim areas of the Jammu region continue to endure the worst military siege and lockdown on the 155th consecutive day, today.

Read More: Internet trek: People in occupied Kashmir travel for hours to get online

Restrictions enforced under Section 144 have made almost impossible free movement of the people.

Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in Palhallan area of Baramulla district. The troops forced the inmates out of their houses in harsh winter and conducted house-to-house search operations.

Comments

comments