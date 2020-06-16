KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Syed Aminul Haque after testing positive for the COVID-19 has isolated himself at the Parliament lodges. The minister is currently in Islamabad to attend the budget session of the National Assembly.

Haque is a leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and he took oath as federal minister for IT on April 22, after Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The number of coronavirus cases is sharply increasing in the country.

Read more: Pakistan reports record 111 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

Several renowned personalities of the country including, former Pakistan cricket team skipper, Shahid Afridi, PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PTI MPA, Khurram Sher Zaman, MQM’s Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari and others have been infected with coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, the national tally of the coronavirus cases has jumped to 148,921 after detection of 4,443 new coronavirus cases during last 24 hours.

