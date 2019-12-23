SHC suspends bail granted to Syed Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur on Monday suspended bail granted to Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

On December 17, an accountability court had granted bail petition of the former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means reference. Meanwhile, The National Accountability Bureau had challenged the decision of his release in Sindh High Court.

A two-member bench of the SHC Circuit Bench Sukkur suspended bail of Khursheed Shah after hearing arguments from NAB Prosecutor and the lawyers of the accused.

Further hearing on the NAB’s plea was adjourned till January 19.

Assets beyond means reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday had filed assets beyond means reference against Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

Shah has been accused of financial irregularities of worth 1.4 billion rupees, the sources within the NAB said.

As many as 18 people including Syed Khursheed Shah have been named in the reference. The NAB has nominated two wives of the PPP stalwart, his two sons, Nisar Mughal, Saqib Awan and others in the reference.

