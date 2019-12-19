SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday filed assets beyond means reference against Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah, ARY News reported.

Shah has been accused of financial irregularities of worth 1.4 billion rupees, the sources within the NAB said.

As many as 18 people including Syed Khursheed Shah have been named in the reference. The NAB has nominated two wives of the PPP stalwart, his two sons, Nisar Mughal, Saqib Awan and others in the reference.

On December 17, an accountability court had granted bail petition of the former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means reference. Meanwhile, The National Accountability Bureau has challenged the decision of his release in Sindh High Court.

Read more: Khursheed Shah released from NAB detention in assets case

Shah talking to media had said that he had cooperated in the NAB inquiry and will continue to do so in future. He said he will fight his case with legal means.

Last week, the NAB had decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the case against Syed Khursheed Shah.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

