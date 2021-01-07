ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Tabish Gauhar has tendered resignation from his post, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said he sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan via WhatsApp earlier this week.

The sources said Gauhar, who served as chief executive officer of K-Electric before his stint as the PM’s aide, was unhappy over unnecessary interference in the power ministry.

Last year in October, the prime minister had appointed him as his aide on power. The Cabinet Division had issued a notification which said the premier “has been pleased to appoint Mr Tabish Gauhar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power with immediate effect”.

He resigned as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE’s board in 2015, after working at the organisation for over seven years.

