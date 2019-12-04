Notorious criminal Taji Khokhar arrested from Rawalpindi  

RAWALPINDI: Police on Wednesday arrested notorious criminal Imtiaz Ali Khokhar alias Taji Khokhar along with his accomplices from Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the 333-gang leader Taji and other accomplices were arrested from Cantt area in Rawalpindi.

“The arrests were made in a special operation to nab criminals,” they said adding that Khokhar was wanted in cases at Airport Police Station. The culprits were shifted to the same police station for further probe.

The police also recovered a large cache of weapons from the possession of the criminals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khokhar was also placed on the fourth schedule and was wanted by law enforcing authorities in several cases involving land grabbing and other criminal activities in Rawalpindi.

On July 25, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested a terrorist belonging to the proscribed organisation in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

CTD officials relayed the arrest was made on a tip-off in Rawalpindi’s area of Mankial. Arms and explosive material were also recovered from his possession.

“The arrested terrorist identified as Mujahid Iqbal was planning to carry out terror activity in Rawalpindi”, the CTD officials said.

He was moved to an unknown place by the CTD officials for the interrogation.

