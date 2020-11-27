Tajikistan acknowledges sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has said Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Tajikistan, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The CJCSC who is on an official visit to Tajikistan said this during his meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and other senior officials.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and the prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

They also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The Tajik dignitaries lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Last week, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) Major General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet had called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of bilateral professional interest, regional security environment, and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

