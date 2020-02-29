Taliban leader Mullah Baradar thanks Pakistan for it’s role in ‘peace deal’

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the agreement during a ceremony in Dohar, Qatar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mullah Baradar especially thanked Pakistan for its role in the peace process and lauded the initiative in general while highlighting the importance of the day and the development.

“I would like to thank Pakistan for their role in this process,” said Taliban’s Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar while speaking at the signing ceremony of the Peace Deal Agreement for Afghanistan.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Qatari Emir and representatives from fifty countries.

Main points of the peace agreement:

The US will start immediate troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

All foreign troops will be withdrawn from Afghan soil.

US, Afghan Taliban to exchange prisoners ahead of intra-Afghan talks.

Intra-Afghan peace negotiation to commence from 10th of March.

Taliban will ensure that Afghan soil will not be used for attacks on the US and its allies.

A press release by the foreign office of Pakistan on the matter expressed great jubilation on the development earlier today.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who was present at this occasion, on the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar expressed his happiness to the media after the ceremony, the Foreign Minister welcomed the signing of the Peace Agreement and said that it carried immense importance — both in symbolism and substance — for Afghanistan, the region and beyond.

