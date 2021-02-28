No talks with India without Kashmir issue: Sheikh Rasheed    

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that Pakistan wanted better ties with India, but no talks with New Delhi were possible by ignoring the decades-old Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Sheikh Rasheed termed dialogues with India without Kashmir issue betrayal with the nation. He said the revival of Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is a prerequisite for the dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Responding to a question, the interior minister claimed that Pakistan has successfully complied with 24 out of 27 points of the FATF action plan. He maintained that the country will complete the action plan soon and will come out of the FATF grey list.

Lashing out at the past rulers, the interior minister said that the plunderers had brought the country to the verge of economic disaster. He maintained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government put the country on the path of economic stability and progress.

Replying to another question, he predicted that Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will win the upcoming Senate election.

Earlier on February 11, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) meeting had discussed the situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Kashmir in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

