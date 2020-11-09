One dead, 5 injured as tanker ploughs into Karachi bank

KARACHI: One person was killed while five others wounded when a speeding water tanker crashed into a bank in Karachi’s North Nazimabad neighbourhood on Monday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred in North Nazimabad’s Block D where the tanker went out of the driver’s control on the slope due to its high speed, ploughing into the building.

Police said the vehicle crashed after its brakes failed. The driver managed to escape from the spot after the crash. A police official said efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Several vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, parked outside the bank have also been damaged.

Last month, a speeding dumper had crashed into five vehicles in one of the city’s busiest area of Baloch Pull. Two to three vehicles were completely damaged, however, no human loss was reported in initial reports.

