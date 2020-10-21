Speeding water tanker hits six vehicles at Karachi’s Zamzama area

KARACHI: A speeding water tanker, driven by a 17-year-old boy, hit around six vehicles in the Zamzama area of the city, injuring at least three people, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a minor driver was driving a truck for the training purpose in the presence of a co-driver when he hit around six vehicles on the Zamzama road.

“The incident injured three people besides damaging the vehicles,” the police said as it arrested the driver while the other person succeeded in running away from the scene.

The driver is identified as 17-year-old Amir, who said that he was driving the vehicle on the instructions of a co-driver.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment while the police have taken possession of the tanker involved in the incident.

According to reports, normally, the traffic police officials are deputed at the busy thoroughfare in Zamzama, however, none of the officials intercepted the minor driving while he was driving the vehicle before the accident, depicting share negligence on part of the concerned authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that accidents involving water tankers have occurred frequently in the city, however, the authorities have failed to overcome the issue.

On September 09 this year, a speeding tanker overran a motorcycle in Karachi on Wednesday, claiming the lives of three members of a family.

The incident occurred at a traffic signal in the Akhtar Colony area of the city when a moving tanker hit a motorcycle.

“The driver of the responsible vehicle was able to run away from the incident site,” the police said as it took possession of the water tanker.

The police found that the victims were a brother and sisters and were resident of Water Board Colony in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

