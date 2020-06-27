‘Target killer’ involved in over 100 murders arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a major achievement, special investigation unit of Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspected hitman of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) for his alleged involvement in killings of over 100 people, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house in Orangi Town area of Karachi and apprehended Shakeel alias ‘Haddi’.

He maintained that Shakeel was an important member of MQM-L’s ‘death squad’, adding that he was running a group of target killers in Karachi. The police officer said that his group comprised 32 target killers.

During the initial investigations, Shakeel alias ‘Haddi’ confessed to over 100 killings on the orders of MQM’s leadership, Irfan Bahadur added.

The MQM-L target killer confessed that he had killed Sub Inspector Aleem Shah and a police constable Rana Sohail in 2011, Qatar Hospital’s MLO Dr Muhammad Irfan, dozens of ANP workers and leaders.

Earlier on June 20, alleged target killers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQML) had been caught in a raid by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The accused Mudassir Ameer and Minhaj Shahid had been taken under custody along with another from Pirabad area of the city.

