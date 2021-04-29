Alleged extortionist ‘associated with a political party’ nabbed in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers and police personnel have arrested an alleged extortionist ‘associated with a political party’ during a joint raid on a tip-off in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An alleged target killer, identified as Muhammad Faizan alias Farhan alias Faizee Mama, was arrested during a joint raid of Rangers and police officials in Karachi’s Godhra Colony. The suspect is facing charges of target killing, extortion and dacoity.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the suspect is associated with a political party and he is the nephew of Rajuddin, who had been killed during an encounter in 2013.

The spokesperson detailed that the wanted criminal was involved in collecting extortion money since 2015 who used to get extortion from shopkeepers and fruit vendors in New Karachi.

In 2019, Faizan had demanded Rs3 million extortion from a hotel owner in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis. After the hotel owner rejected to give the extortion money, Faizan and his accomplices opened fire, leaving a pedestrian killed and three injured on the scene.

The arrested ‘target killer’ has been handed over to the police for further action.

