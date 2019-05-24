Tax amnesty scheme to reduce people’s problems: Shabbar Zaidi

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi here on Friday said that the new tax amnesty scheme will reduce people’s problems, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Shabbar Zaidi said that he arrived here to promote the tax amnesty scheme and added that the government introduced a simple scheme to document the economy.

“Your money would be more safe in Pakistan,” he said and added that they were taking measures to stop money laundering.

The chairman said that they would target organizations instead of individuals. Terming non-filer a criminal, Zaidi said that he had sought data about the country’s economy.

No amendment was made in Benami Act from 1992 to 2018 Zaidi said and added that under the law, black money had been whitened during the span.

The chairman said that the government wanted to close the benami accounts and put the exchange companies on the right track. Zaidi said that he had obtained details about the assets owned by Pakistanis abroad.

