Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks PM Imran Khan to tear IMF agreement

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to the media on Wednesday in Islamabad said that he and his political party will not sit idly by as Pakistanis are dealing with rising inflation, ARY News reported.

The PPP chairman said that the opposition party demands that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan tears away the written agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The politician said that he was ready to work alongside the federal government to alleviate the burden of inflation from the masses.

Answering a question with regards to the whereabouts of the leader of the opposition of the national assembly, Bilawal Bhutto said that he was hopeful for Shehbaz Sharif’s triumphant return soon enough.

While answering another question with regards to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s persistent demand for flying abroad to meet his ailing father who battles life and death circumstances, the PPP chairman said that she should be allowed to travel and there should be no hindrance between a daughter and her sick father.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also claimed that Sindh was being treated unfairly by the federation due to its lack of support to the present regime.

