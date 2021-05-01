TECNO is going to launch the amazing Spark 7 Pro on 3rd May along with other Ramadan offers

The wait is finally over! All of the anticipations have proved to be absolutely right. TECNO is yet again set to bring a new and amazing smartphone named Spark 7 Pro to the markets.

It is the descendant of the famous Spark series. The lingering anticipations among the customers fueled the grandiosity of the launch.

The official launch date by TECNO is finally revealed and it is going to be on 3rd May at 5 pm. The launch will be held online on TECNO’s social media pages.

There is always something more with TECNO. Hence, the launch is going to have multiple other offers that are destined to engage the audience. Multiple leaks hint towards multiple promotional activities. The process of revelation started with the unveiling of Spark girl. Who was none other than the glamorous Minal Khan. People openly embraced the new ambassador because people associate themselves with her.

In the recent leaks, the Spark 7 Pro will be exclusively available on Saman.pk. In the Ramadan offer, there will be a discount offer of PKR 1000 with free TECNO headphones.

This preceding offer will be active from 3rd May to 7th May. Then after the first week, the Spark 7 Pro will be available in the markets with the same discount offer. The phone is coming with another huge surprise, which is a ‘Mystery Box’. On purchase of Spark 7 Pro, you’ll be getting a mysterious box through which you can win 1000 LEDs. The news of these astounding offers has generated a positive response from the people.

The Spark 7 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor that allows it to be the ultimate gaming phone. The 90Hz refresh rate provides smooth and efficient usage. There is also a 48MP camera that increases the value of the phone. These remarkable features are available for an affordable price. What else does a person want?

Now, set your calendars, to tune in on the day of the launch which is 3rd May. You would not want to miss out on the plethora of offers from TECNO. There is something new every day from the brand and in order to stay updated you will have to keep in touch with TECNO’s social media platforms. So be ready and avail all the offers!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments