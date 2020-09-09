Teen spends over Rs200,000 from grandfather’s pension on PUBG

A 15-year-old boy in Delhi squandered more than 200,000 Indian rupees from his grandfather’s bank account on Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

A 65-year-old resident of Delhi got a text message from his bank that only Rs275 was left in his account in May. Suspecting foul play, he immediately lodged a complaint with the Timarpur police station.

A few months later, his complaint was transferred to the Cyber Cell Hub that revealed that the man’s grandson had used the money in the pension account for in-game purchases without his knowledge.

The amount had been transferred from the account to a Paytm wallet through OTP, which belongs to a 23-year-old man named Pankaj Kumar who confessed that his friend had been using the wallet. The friend turned out to the complainant’s grandson.

No legal action was taken against the teenager as his grandfather decided to let go of the matter.

The boy said he had been playing PUBG for a few months and wanted to make purchases for which he used his grandfather’s pension. He also confessed that he had deleted the OTP text messages from his grandfather’s phone.

