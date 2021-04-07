Teenager arrested over stealing brake plates from moving train in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a teenage boy over stealing iron from a moving train in Sukkur, AYR News reported.

According to the details, a shocking video of him stealing brake plates from a moving train surfaced a few days back. In the footage, the boy, seemingly minor, hanging from the side of the train’s locomotive engine. He reportedly risked his life and limb to steal brake plates underneath it.

The police registered an FIR against the boy after the video was aired by the ARY News. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house in Sukkur and apprehended the suspect named Sarfaraz Sheikh.

After the video of him stealing from a moving train aired on TV, the police said that Sarfaraz Sheikh changed his appearance to evade arrest.

Earlier on April 1, the Rohri police had registered a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified boy after a video of him stealing from a moving train surfaced.

After the video of the stunt began doing rounds on social media, the Rohri police swung into action and registered the case against the daredevil boy.

According to the police, the train, the boy was seen clinging to, was Hazara Express and it was travelling to Karachi.

