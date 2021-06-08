Teenager dies of alleged police torture in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A teenager died of alleged police torture on Tuesday in Sargodha, ARY News reported.

As per details, a 15-year-old boy named Muhammad Asim was taken into custody by Kosanwali police in Sargodha over a fight between children. The heirs of the deceased staged a protest demonstration against police along with the body of the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, they said Muhammad Asim was taken into custody by the police over a fight between children in the area. The heirs alleged the youth lost his senses after torture by the ASI.

Asim was rushed to the hospital, but could not survive and breathed his last. They have demanded of the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the matter.

Earlier, a police official in Sahiwal had tortured a citizen for making an emergency call on Madadgar 15 police helpline.

As per details, the incident occurred in the limits of Sahiwal’s Dera Rahim police station when a man telephoned Madadgar 15 police helpline to register his complaint against land grabbing.

