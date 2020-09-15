Teenager dies after falling from school stairs in Karachi

KARACHI: A 15-year-old student reportedly died after falling from the stairs of her school in Karachi’s Federal B Area on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The teenager identified as Areeba Asif was a grade nine student.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Aslam Rao while confirming the incident, said that investigation into the matter has begun.

He further added that the injured student was rushed to one hospital to another by her parents. “We cannot share full details until meeting with the parents.”

Meanwhile, owner of the private school named Asif Khan said that Areeba’s foot twisted while she was climbing the stairs because of which she fell. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

The parents of the girl were immediately informed about the incident, the owner maintained.

On the other hand, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has summoned a detailed report of the incident from the director-general of the Private Schools Association.

Read more: Educational institutions across Pakistan reopen after six months

“We want all the details about how the incident took place and why didn’t the school management immediately shift the girl to the hospital,” he said.

Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan reopened today after six months. The schools were closed late February because of a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country.

Comments

comments