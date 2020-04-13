ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched the Teleschool, an educational television channel, to broadcast academic content for children stuck at their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the initiative, he said the channel will help impart education to children across the country amid the lockdown.

Unfortunately, no heed was paid to improving quality of education in the country in the past, the premier lamented, adding his government is giving special attention to education standards.

He said the channel ought to continue even after the pandemic is eliminated and the situation returns to normalcy, vowing to extend every possible cooperation in this regard.

PM Khan maintained the channel will also benefit children residing in far-flung areas of the country.

He regretted Pakistan lagged far behind in the field of education and health. He said he has been paying more attention to the teleschool and telemedicine as the former has been launched while the latter is in the pipeline.

The channel will broadcast programmes for 1-12 grades from 8am to 6pm on a daily basis. There will be English, Maths, Urdu and General Science lessons for junior students in the morning session while the rest of time has been dedicated for seniors.

The channel TelesShool would be aired through a beam provided by Pakistan Television (PTV), it added.

