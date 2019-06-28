Ten members of a family injured in Naushero Feroze road crash

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: At least ten members of a family, including women and children, sustained injuries as a trailer turned turtle over at the National Highway in Naushehro Feroze, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the trailer flipped over due to breakage of tie-rod, resulting in wounds to at least ten people, who were traveling in the ill-fated vehicle.

The rescue teams, getting the information reached the spot and moved injured to hospital for treatment.

The injured were identified as, Ashraf, Asma, Kulsoom, Fida, Nadir, Baqir, Ahmed, Ahsan, and Waheed, who are said to be members of the same family.

They were on their way to Sukkur debt market when they met an accident and got injured.

Read more: Six dead, over 15 injured in coach-car collision in Shikarpur

Earlier, on May 19, eight people, including four children, were killed in a head on collision between two cars near Bhayo Wah in Shikarpur. Seven people were also injured in the deadly traffic mishap on the National Highway near Bhayo Wah in Shikarpur district.

Reckless driving was stated to be a likely cause of the accident.

Comments

comments