Terror financing, money laundering are menace: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the terror financing and money laundering are the menace that Pakistan has to confront and eradicate.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, he said long deliberations were held with the opposition parties to reach consensus on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation.

He said the positive suggestions of the opposition were honestly incorporated.

Referring to yesterday’s clashes out NAB Lahore office, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, the issue demands more discussion but urged not to disturb the house’s order and business.

The FM said PML-N lawmaker, Rana Tanveer, who was also booked in NAB’s FIR over clashes outside its office will be supported as he was attending NA’s session in Islamabad when clashes took place in Lahore.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said there is an impression that a drama was staged by PML-N outside anti-graft watchdog body’s Lahore chapter office.

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers police contingents clashed shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land case.

Many people, including policemen and NAB officials, were injured and more than 50 were arrested after police fired tear gas when the PML-N workers started pelting them and the NAB office with stones.

