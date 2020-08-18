Terror plot in Lahore foiled as police arrest terrorist of banned outfit

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore on Tuesday foiled a terror plot by arresting a terrorist of a banned outfit, ARY News reported.

According to CTD, the terrorist identified as Liaquat, was waiting for a suicide bomber near Railway Station along with explosive material, from where he was taken into custody.

It was learnt in initial statement of the arrested outlaw, that were plotting to attack important offices. He was moved to an unknown place by the CTD for more investigation into the matter.

On June 10, two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were apprehended in a raid by Counter-Terrorism Department from Bhakkar.

According to details, the detained individuals whose names have been revealed to be Muhammad Ullah and Fazal Razzaq were involved in questionable activities, said a CTD spokesperson.

Donation receipts and banned literature were recovered from their possession by law enforcement officials.

CTD police station has registered an FIR against the individuals and a case has been filed to investigate the matter further.

