RAWALPINDI: Terrorist commander Ihsanullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with three other terrorists were killed during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Ghariom, Shaktu near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

ISPR said security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities. More recently he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area which led to the martyrdom of several soldiers and officers including Lt Nasir (Shaheed), and Capt Sabih (Shaheed),” the military’s media wing said.

Earlier in April, at least seven terrorists had been killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in tribal areas of North Waziristan and Mohmand, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR spokesperson said in a statement that security forces conducted separate IBOs in North Waziristan and Mohmand where at least seven terrorists were killed.

During the Mohmand IBO, three terrorists were killed and Indian medicines, literature and other material were also recovered from their possession.

