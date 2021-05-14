Terrorists will not be allowed to disturb peace in Western border areas: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday vowed that the terrorists will not be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in the Western border areas, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa made these remarks while visiting the Pakistan-Afghan border near Lower Dir.

He said, “Terrorists would never be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in these areas. Pakistan Army and LEAs will do whatever it takes till the job is fully accomplished.”

The COAS paid rich tributes to the martyrs who had rendered supreme sacrifices for the country’s defence, said ISPR.

While interacting with the soldiers, the Army chief lauded their preparedness and high state of morale. He also appreciated the troops for their contribution in aid of civil administration to control the coronavirus pandemic and directed strict adherence to SOPs.

Earlier on May 13, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had offered Eidul Fitr prayers with soldiers at the Line of Control (LoC).

He had lauded the morale and devotion of the soldiers as well as their operational preparedness, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing said.

Gen Bajwa had said the security, safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan is the military’s responsibility. The Pakistan Army will do everything to live up to the nation’s expectations, he had vowed.

