Two terrorists killed during North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two wanted terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson of the military media wing, the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Earlier On September, the security forces had killed at least five wanted terrorists including Wasim Zakria during an IBO in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. Moreover, ten other terrorists were also arrested during the operation.

Wasim Zakria who belonged to Haider Khel area of Mir Ali was the mastermind of 20 different terrorist attacks, the ISPR said.

The military media wing had said in a statement that Wasim Zakaria was directly involved in the target killings and attacks on the security forces and government institutions.

