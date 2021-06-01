Terrorists will not be allowed to destabilise peace efforts, says COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Corps Headquarters Quetta, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander 12 Corps Quetta Lt General Sarfraz Ali.

COAS was given a detailed briefing on the security situation, Operational preparedness, border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders, the army’s media wing said.

The army chief was also briefed on socio-economic initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Army in support of Govt of Balochistan and efforts for capacity enhancement of LEAs to ensure peace.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS said Pakistan Army will make all possible efforts towards the achievement of enduring peace for sustainable socio-economic development of the province.

“Terrorists won’t be allowed to destabilise peace efforts,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

COAS Bajwa emphasized that all-out efforts be made to assist the provincial government in ensuring law & order. He also lauded officers and men for their dedicated efforts, continued vigilance and high morale.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday visited Command and Staff College (C&SC) in Quetta where he addressed officers and faculty of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS emphasized Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront the global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting a whole of nation approach.

“Future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region. This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges,” he added.

