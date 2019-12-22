DERA GAZI KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Taunsa Sharif where he inspected health facilities being provided to patients undergoing treatment there and inquired after their health.

He expressed displeasure over the hospital administration when patients complained to him about a lack of test facilities for indoor patients.

The chief minister issued directives for the authorities to ensure free-of-cost diagnostic facilities and medicine at the hospital at any cost.

CM Buzdar warned that those found responsible in case of any complaint in future will be taken to task.

He said providing quality treatment to commoners at the state-run hospitals in Punjab is the incumbent government’s mission.

He ruled out non-availability of funds to improve the health sector saying 27 per cent more funds have been earmarked for the purpose this time.

The Punjab CM said nine health facilities are under construction, which upon completion will add nine thousand beds to the province’s health structure.

