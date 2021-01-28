Test match: SHC issues notices on plea against closure of Karachi roads

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, home secretary and DIG Traffic on a petition against closure of roads leading to the National Stadium as part of a security plan for the first Test match between South Africa and Pakistan being played there.

A bench of the SHC also issued notices to the deputy commissioner of East district and the chief provincial law officer to furnish their response to the petition on next hearing on February 4.

The petitioner stated before the court that Karachi traffic police have closed main roads around the stadium for 25 days, causing hardships to commuters. He pleaded with the court to direct the authorities to open all the closed roads.

Earlier, Karachi Traffic police had issued a diversion plan for the first Test match between South Africa and Pakistan being played at the National Stadium. The Test match that began on Jan 26 will continue until Jan 30.

It is noteworthy that out of the two Test matches scheduled against South Africa, one will be played in Karachi, while the other in Rawalpindi.

