Textile exporters can claim pending sales tax refund through ERS: Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh announced on Wednesday that textile exporters can claim their pending sales tax refund for July-August through the employment related scrutiny (ERS) within two weeks.

In a tweet, Shaikh said that the textile exporters can use the ERS system while the H-Form is reviewed or till an alternative system develops.

Refunds of Rs 2B outstanding against already issued RPOs to be cleared immediately. — Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (@a_hafeezshaikh) October 30, 2019

The adviser also said, “Refunds of Rs 2 billion outstanding against already issued RPOs [Refund Payment Orders] to be cleared immediately.” On Oct 18, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had extended the last date for submission of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of September 2019. Read More: FBR to install Point of Sales Invoicing in big private hospitals, says Zaidi “In exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act 2005, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of payment and filing of Sales Tax and Federal Excise return for the tax period of September, 2019,” read an official notification. The last date for payment of sales tax and federal excise duty was Oct 22, whereas the deadline for submission of sales tax and federal excise return was Oct 25, as per the notification.

