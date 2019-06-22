Three bogies of Tezgam Express derail near Lahore

LAHORE: Three coaches of Karachi bound Tezgam Express derailed near Lahore Railway Station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Railways officials, Tezgam Express which was on its way from Lahore to Karachi derailed near the yard railway station, Lahore after a technical failure. So far, no casualties have been reported.

The railway traffic has also been suspended on Lahore-Sahiwal Up and Down tracks.

Teams have been sent to clear the track, said Railway spokesperson.

Earlier on June, 20 At least three people, a train driver and two assistant drivers, were killed and several others injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train near Hyderabad.

Read More: Sheikh Rasheed announces up to Rs100 increase in train fares

Lahore bound Jinnah Express, which had departed from Karachi collided with a stationary freight train in the limits of Maki Shah police station in Hyderabad. The cargo train was carrying coal to Yusufwala.

According to a report, the accident occurred at 5:30 pm when Jinnah Express passenger train rammed into Sahiwal Coal Special train. Consequently, a train driver and two assistant drivers were killed while a guard got injured.

Besides, it said, the passenger train’s engine was completely damaged while the power van and a bogie of the goods train also suffered damage.

Comments

comments