Four incidents of lightning strikes in Tharparkar, two dead

THARPARKAR: At least two persons and more than four animals were killed following the lightning strikes in different parts of Tharparkar on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Four incidents of lightning strikes were reported in the Sindh’s Tharparkar district today amid rainy weather conditions during the third spell across the province.

At least two people lost their lives due to electrical discharges in the atmosphere in a suburban village of Diplo Tehsil, whereas, three camels were killed in Raryaro village of Chachro taluka.

One cow left dead and 10 wounded as the flash hit a herd in another Padhryumora village.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Met Office forecast widespread rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Thursday (today).

Monsoon currents are penetrating in southern parts of the country and increasing temperature could further strengthen the rainy weather system, weather officials said.

The weather department has predicted widespread rain and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls expected in Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Tharparkar and Karachi divisions today, while at scattered places in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Makran, Kalat divisions, and at isolated places in Naseerabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

The met office has also warned against likely urban flooding due to heavy falls at isolated places in Sindh.

