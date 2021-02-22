Web Analytics
Thatta school closed after nine students contract coronavirus

SUJAWAL: Government Primary Chandia School in Thatta was closed for a week on Monday after nine students were diagnosed with coronavirus, ARY News reported. 

The samples of the students and the teachers were taken last week, out of which nine students have been declared COVID-19 positive.

The school has been closed for a week as a precautionary measure for disinfection, said the District Health Officer (DHO).

Read more: Most Sindh schools found flouting social distancing, mask rules: report

On January 30, two government schools were sealed after the detection of four new cases of coronavirus among students and teachers in Lahore.

Four new cases of novel coronavirus were detected in two government schools in Lahore.

The schools were sealed for a week after the detection of COVID-19 cases among three students of Government High School for Boys Thokar Niaz Baig and two educators of Government Girls High School Raiwind.

