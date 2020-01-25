Thermal scanners to be imported to tackle coronavirus at airports: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday announced that the government has decided to import three thermal scanners aimed at tackling coronavirus airports, ARY NEWS reported.

The NDMA spokesman said that the decision to import the scanners has been made owing to increasing threats of coronavirus and they would soon reach the country.

“The imported scanners will be made available at the airports in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore,” he said.

Amid concerns about the outbreak of a new virus that has thus far killed 14 people in China and infected over 800, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Friday that the country lacks the facility to detect the deadly coronavirus.

Dr Zafar Mirza in a statement said samples of suspected cases will be sent to international labs for testing.

He said specific virology labs have the necessary equipment to diagnose such viral diseases.

The SAPM said samples would be referred to labs of three countries, including China and Holland until the labs with facility to detect the coronavirus are established in the country. He assured that the facility will be made available in two weeks.

China’s National Health Commission earlier said 830 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed so far and 25 people had died as of Thursday.

Most of the cases are in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year.

Non-fatal cases have been found in at least seven other countries.

Health officials fear the transmission rate could accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.

