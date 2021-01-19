A man stole a car without knowing about the presence of a child and later returned to hand him over to the mother, scolding her to never leave the child in the vehicle.

The incident occurred in Oregon state of the United States (US), where according to police, a woman left a child unattended in a vehicle with its engine running and doors unlocked before going inside for a few minutes to purchase meat and a gallon of milk.

Beaverton Police Spokesman Officer Matt Henderson told local media that the accused hopped in the car, drove it, realized there was a 4-year-old inside, and drove back and ordered her to take the child out of the car and then drove away again.

“The suspect reprimanded the mother and threatened to call the police on her and then drove away in her car,” the spokesman said. “We’re thankful he had the decency to bring the little one back.”

The little boy was unharmed, police said.

“As moms, we get really busy and we think we’re just running in for a second and this is just a perfect example of just letting our guards down and how terrible it could have ended,” the mother told CNN affiliate KPTV. “I am thankful that he is okay. It was so stupid and I’ll never do that again, but it’s that split-second decision that can just change everything.”

The car, a 2013 silver Honda Pilot, was later recovered a few hours later in Portland, just eight miles away from Beaverton as police still hunt for the suspect.

