Third coronavirus infected death occurs in United Kingdom

LONDON: A sixty-year-old coronavirus patient lost his life on Monday while battling the deadly virus, the tally of those succumbing to the virus has reached 3 in the kingdom, ARY News reported.

The 60-year-old was under critical care at the North Manchester hospital where he breathed his last.

The deceased has returned a few days back from Italy which has been a hotbed for the fast-spreading virus.

So far 273 people have been diagnosed with the virus throughout the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister of Britain will chair an emergency Cobra meeting later to decide whether to bring in measures to delay the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting is expected to consider whether “social distancing” measures should now be introduced.

These could include the banning of big events, closing schools and encouraging home working.

