Third Covid Wave: Lahore reports most cases in Punjab

LAHORE: In the ongoing third wave of COVID-19, most of the positive cases in Punjab have been reported in capital city Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“In aggregate 60 percent of total positive cases in Punjab, being reported from Lahore”, sources said.

“All beds, allocated for coronavirus patients in Mayo Hospital, have been occupied,” hospital sources said. “Ninety percent ventilators in the hospital have also been occupied,” according to hospital sources.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department stated that in last 24 hours 1137 cases have been reported in the province. “Most of the cases, 671, were reported from Lahore,” the department said.

Coronavirus has claimed 61 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,717, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 61 more lives and 3,495 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 24,592. The positivity ratio was recorded at 7.87 per cent during the past one day.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,634 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,062 patients are still in critical condition including 84 new cases.

According to the NCOC, with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 615,810.

