BAHAWALPUR: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the security concerns, the Bahawalpur administration rejected an application of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seeking permission to hold a public rally on January 3

The PML-N’s local leadership of Bahawalpur had sought permission to hold a public meeting in the city on January 3 (Sunday).

The deputy commissioner Bahawalpur in a letter written to PML-N leadership has maintained that there was credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally, adding that permission cannot be granted to PML-N for the Bahawalpur rally.

The administration further said it cannot allow a rally to be held in the city due to the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

On the other hand, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Chief of the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Bahawalpur on Saturday to participate in a political rally on Sunday.

According to sources, former prime minister and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani will also attend the rally.

Read More: PDM announces to contest by-elections

The rally will pass through Bandra Bridge, Model Town C Chowk, Fateh Chowk, Model Town B, and reach Toll Plaza Sutlej Bridge.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite restrictions, the PDM has held rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, Lahore and Larkana.

