Three arrested in rape, robbery case in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three suspects for allegedly raping two women during a robbery in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the police, a gang of six people had entered a house in Lohi Bhair area of Islamabad and raped two women after overpowering all the family members few days back.

The unidentified suspects had also taken away Rs100,000 cash, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables from the house located in Sher Dhamial.

After registering the FIR, the police started investigation into the robbery-cum-rape case. The police arrested three of the suspects with the help of latest technology.

A police official said that the suspects were identified as Rasib, Imran and Adil Kousar. He maintained that the police were conducting raids to arrest the other suspects involve in the case.

