Three booked over killing leopard in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Three people have been booked over killing a prowling leopard in Abbottabad, after capturing it while attacking an elderly man.

The case was registered on the complaint of the Wildlife Department.

On March 30, the locals of Malkot village adjacent to Ayubia town captured and killed the leopard that attacked their valley and charged at elderly people in the village.

The locals opened fire on the leopard that ambushed the man and wounded it fatally. They attacked it with sticks and truncheon as it wouldn’t let go of its victim.

Late last month, a leopard was also spotted in Sindh’s Tharparkar district where big cats, what the Sindh wildlife department says, have not been reported historically and was killed by locals.

