Three cases of dengue fever reported in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: Three patients with the complaint of dengue fever on Thursday have been admitted to Mithi Civil Hospital of Sindh’s district of Tharparkar, ARY News reported.

The number of people suffering from dengue fever has reached 1,618 this month in Sindh, whereas the number of such cases across the province has jumped to 3,120.

As per details, after a number of cases, which were reported in Karachi and other districts of the province, the dengue has also hit Tharparkar.

Three patients have been diagnosed with dengue symptoms in the hospital in the area. The patients are being treated in the best manner, said sources within the hospital.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the more than 16,000 dengue cases had been reported across the country this year, whereas, more than 6,000 cases were reported from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

On the other hand, sources have claimed that the federal government has decided to conduct an investigation into the outspread of dengue fever.

The government would engage global institutions for holding an investigation into the spread of the deadly disease across the country.

