90 pc dengue patients don’t need to be admitted in hospital: officials

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review anti-dengue measures made by the health ministry and hospital administrations, ARY News reported.

A briefing was also given to the special assistant here today by the officials which claimed that 90 per cent of the dengue patients does not need to be admitted in hospitals. They added that the care of such patients is possible at their homes.

Dr Mirza ordered concerned officials to record residential addresses of the patients being brought to hospitals. He said that the authorities should ensure anti-dengue spray in the surroundings of the patients’ houses who are admitted in the hospitals.

The special assistant said that the government is making all-out efforts to eliminate breeding of dengue mosquitoes. He asked officials of the ministry to double the number of the surveillance teams tasked to search areas where dengue larvae are breeding.

Earlier in the day, the dengue virus claimed another two lives in Rawalpindi, taking the death toll to 27 in the city.

As per details, both of the deaths were reported from Holy Family Hospital. The first victim was Najma, a 55-year-old woman hailing from Rawalpindi, the other was man named Pervez, 50, from Islamabad.

On Sunday, as many as 596 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Islamabad within a span of 24 hours. Sources relayed that 526 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease at government-run hospitals and 70 at private medical facilities.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, the number of deaths owing to dengue fever has reached 12.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Sources have claimed that the federal government had decided to conduct an investigation into the outspread of dengue fever. The government would engage global institutions for holding a probe into the spread of the deadly disease across the country.

