Three dead as roof of a house collapses in Jhang

JHANG: At least three people including two children lost their lives as roof of a house collapsed in Mandi Shah Jiona, Jhang on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Rescue sources, the roof of a dilapidated house situated in Mandi Shah Jiona caved-in due to continued rain in the area. Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to the hospital for legal formalities.

Read more: Six of a family die as roof collapses in Chaman

Last week, at least six persons of a family were killed in a roof collapse incident that occurred in Duki, Zhob area of Balochistan province.

According to rescue sources, a roof of a house located in Duki area was collapsed due to heavy snow.

As a result of this tragic mishap, six persons including women and children were reportedly lost their lives. The locals and rescue team rushed to the site after receiving information and started shifting the ill-fated family to a nearby hospital.

