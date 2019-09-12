Three of a family die in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: Three members of a family were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck near Qayyumabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The bodies were identified after 11-hours of the incident in the morgue of Chipa center. The bodies were identified through biometric identification.

As per details, Jameel, his wife Amna and their son, Muhammad were killed, who are residents of Korangi No 3.

The brother of deceased Jameel while talking to the mediamen outside Chipa center said, his brother along with family was going to Maripur, when they met an accident near Qayyumabad.

According to eyewitnesses, all the victims died on the spot.

Read more: Five killed in Hub road accident

In another accident that took place on September 6, in Punjab, a dumper overturned on a rickshaw carrying school children at Zafarwal road, killing at least eight people.

The accident was so huge that Chief Minister Buzdar had taken notice and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Comments

comments