Three Indian soldiers killed in retaliation by Pak Army across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least three Indian soldiers were reportedly killed and several injured in retaliatory fire by Pakistan Army forces across Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Dina, Jura, Lipa and Dhanyal sectors, targeting civil population.

The statement added that 26-year-old old Pakistani citizen was martyred and nine other citizens including women and children sustained injuries.

Earlier on July 21, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while four civilians, two girls among them, got injured as Indian army fired rockets and mortar shells from across the restive Line of Control.

“Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation using rockets and mortars in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot Sectors along Line of Control (LOC) targeting civilian population and Army posts,” said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As a result, Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi embraced martyrdom while four civilians, including two girls, got injured.

Earlier, on July 3, at least five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and one was injured in an explosion near the LoC.

