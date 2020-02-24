Three killed as gas cylinder explodes in Quetta

QUETTA: At least three persons were killed when a gas cylinder exploded after catching fire in a godown near Western Bypass in Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, three persons lost their lives, who were working in a warehouse in Quetta.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and bodies to nearby medical facility. Rescue sources said that identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Earlier on January 8, Sources privy to the development reported a cylinder blast occurring on Wednesday resulting in injuries and damage to infrastructure.

Read more: Another injured of Jaranwala gas cylinder explosion dies

Four people had reportedly suffered serious to medium degree burns and were rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

The cylinder blast took place in a residential area, it was speculated that the cylinder was kept in the house for means of cooking.

Earlier on December 16, three people including a policeman sustained severe wounds in a cylinder blast in an auto-rickshaw outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

