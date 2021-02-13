Three killed in North Wazirisitan gas cylinder blast

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Three people were dead and seven other received burn injuries as a cylinder exploded in a house located in North Waziristan, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources.

The incident took place in village Khaddi located in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, resulting in death of three members of a family and injuries to seven others.

The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Earlier on December 3, a 10-year-old boy had been killed and six others sustained injuries as fire erupted at a residential building located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi due to gas leakage.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue teams had reached the spot and managed to carry out the relief work. The cause of the incident was said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse in a portion of the building.

