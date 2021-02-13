Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Three killed in North Wazirisitan gas cylinder blast

three killed cylinder blast north waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Three people were dead and seven other received burn injuries as a cylinder exploded in a house located in North Waziristan, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources. 

The incident took place in village Khaddi located in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, resulting in death of three members of a family and injuries to seven others.

The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Read more: One killed, six injured in gas leakage incident in Karachi

Earlier on December 3, a 10-year-old boy had been killed and six others sustained injuries as fire erupted at a residential building located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi due to gas leakage.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue teams had reached the spot and managed to carry out the relief work. The cause of the incident was said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse in a portion of the building.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Senate polls: Last date for filing nomination papers today

Pakistan

Rangers official dead, six injured in Karachi road accident

Health

1,262 new cases, 58 COVID-19 deaths reported in a day

Pakistan

Karachi police mistake, arrest ‘freshly injured’ female factory worker…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close