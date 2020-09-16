Three of a family killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: Three members of the same family were killed in a hit-and-run accident involving a water tanker in Defence area of Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the detail, two brothers and their sister were travelling on a motorbike when an unidentified speedy water tanker hit them near Akhtar Colony signal. Meanwhile, the truck driver escaped from the scene with the vehicle.

The victims suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. The victims were identified as Hussain Ahmed, 26, Zeeshan Ahmed, 19, and Sidra 12.

Sources said that they were resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and their father, Pervez Ahmed worked at Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Police said that apparently the driver of the water tanker was driving the vehicle at a high speed and hit the motorcycle. The officials with the help of CCTV footages and witnesses were trying to trace and arrest the driver.

