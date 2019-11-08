KHANEWAL: At least three passengers were killed while eleven others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer at Makhdoompur Interchange in Khanewal on Friday morning.

As per details, the ill-fated bus was heading towards Multan from Chakwal, when it met an accident.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

The cause of the accident could not be ascertained.

Earlier on May 6, at least 20 passengers had sustained wounded when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in DG Khan.

As per details, the incident had taken place at Kot Chatta at the Indus Highway, resulting in severe injuries to twenty passengers, who were traveling in the bus.

After getting information about the incident, the rescue teams had reached the spot and moved injured to Trauma centre, where the condition of five injured persons was said to be critical.

